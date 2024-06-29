‘Major political party disqualified due to misinterpretation of SC verdict’

In an important development, Justice Athar Minallah of the Supreme Court has added an additional note to the case concerning reserved seats, highlighting serious concerns over the transparency of the general elections.

The note calls attention to the arguments presented by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which have raised substantial questions about the fairness of the electoral process.

Justice Minallah’s note points out that a major political party was disqualified based on a misinterpretation of the Supreme Court’s decision, effectively excluding it from the electoral process and depriving voters of their fundamental rights.

The note emphasizes that the Supreme Court’s original decision was not intended to disqualify any party, suggesting that the misinterpretation has had unintended and far-reaching consequences.

This misinterpretation potentially disenfranchised voters by denying them the chance to vote for their preferred candidate from the disqualified party. Justice Minallah further stressed the importance of ensuring a level playing field for all political parties during elections.

The judge further remarked that the Commission’s counsel raised important issues related to fundamental human rights during their arguments. These concerns highlight the need for a transparent and equitable electoral process.

Justice Minallah has urged the electoral watchdog to submit records of complaints related to the provision of a level playing field.

Furthermore, the note suggests that the court should also consider the concerns of alleged election rigging within the context of the reserved seats case. This expands the scope of the case to potentially address broader issues related to the fairness of the entire electoral process.