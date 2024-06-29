Malala’s plea: ‘Stop the violence, let children in Gaza live’

Malala Yousafzai, a girl’s education advocate and the world’s youngest Nobel laureate, has yet again called for an “immediate and lasting ceasefire” to end the needless violence and suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

“It is unacceptable that children and families in Gaza are struggling to survive and facing these horrible conditions,” the Pakistani activist said in separate posts on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

The young Nobel Peace Prize winner also shared an insight into the work of her organisation Malala Fund – that works for girl’s education – with the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) to help the “young people” in war-stricken Gaza. The 26-year-old activist wrote about the progress in her organisation’s collaboration with the PCRF for the well-being of the young people of Gaza.

In the posts on her social media platforms, Malala highlighted the devastating conditions the children in Gaza are currently suffering from and the effects of these conditions on their mental and physical well-being.

“In October last year, alongside our call for a ceasefire, @malalafund supported Palestine Children’s Relief Fund @thepcrf’s incredible work, providing medical and humanitarian relief to children and their families.” She also shared photos of volunteers interacting and working with children and wrote: “Currently, more than 625,000 children in Gaza are unable to attend school, with no access to formal education.”

Taking to Instagram, she stated: “Living under constant threat of bombardment takes a devastating toll on children’s physical and mental well-being, particularly when they don’t have access to proper care.”