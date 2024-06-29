Pakistani-Americans key to Biden’s victory, says Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris, the vice president of the United States, has urged Pakistani-Americans to “understand the power of their vote” as President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump prepare to head to polls in November.

A day before Biden, 81, was trolled for a disappointing speech delivery against Trump, 78, the US vice president attended a fundraising event for the Biden Victory Fund at Pakistani-American philanthropist Dr Asif Mahmood’s residence in Bradbury, California.

Harris, 59, expressed confidence in President Biden’s re-election to office despite Americans being uncertain of their choice for president, unlike four years ago when they didn’t approve of Trump.

“We are going to win. It’s not going to be easy but we are going to win,” she ensured before addressing her concerns about the voters’ support.

Since last year, some democrats have distanced themselves from the party over support of Israel’s aggression against Palestine. However, when it comes to Israel, Trump is no different.

Based on majority of polls, the Republican presidential nominee who is caught up in whirlwind of trials has a fair chance of winning, leaving Biden and Harris on their toes to ensure that all the disgruntled voters cast their votes in favour.

While addressing a gathering of around 50 people at the event which was co-hosted by Pakistani-American business tycoon Tanweer Ahmad, the vice president emphasised the importance of the people’s vote. She said: “In this election, we will determine what kind of country we want and we will make a statement about who we are as a country.