Gandapur announces separate secretariats for southern divisions

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has announced a major administrative reform by establishing separate secretariats for the Kohat, Bannu, and DI Khan divisions.

In a strategic move to enhance governance and service delivery, Gandapur assigned the responsibility of Additional Chief Secretary South to Abid Majeed, who will oversee the establishment of secretariats and directorates for all departments in the southern districts.

The new Additional Chief Secretary South, Abid Majeed, has been tasked with drafting proposals for amendments in the rules of business, financial management, planning, and service delivery. Majeed will report directly to the Chief Minister, ensuring streamlined communication and efficient implementation of the new administrative structure.

A statement from the administration department confirmed the changes, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving administrative efficiency and service delivery in the southern divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kohat: In order to review the progress of work on the ongoing developmental schemes under the Kohat Area Development Project, a high-level meeting was held in the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister on Law and Finance Aftab Alam Afridi in the chair. Members of the Provincial Assembly Daud Khan Afridi and Shafiullah Jan, Chairman Tehsil Gumbat Sajid Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, ADC F&P, authorities concerned of the TMAs, Education, C&W, Social Welfare, WSSC and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the new, proposed and ongoing, developmental schemes under the Kohat Area Development Project in detail.

The Law Minister directed all the related departments to jointly work to initiate people welfare plans in education, health and other areas of public interest. He added that people’s welfare should be the main focus of their priorities. DC Kohat asked all the departments concerned to prepare a detailed report of the projects and submit it to his office at the earliest. He said that priority should be given to backward areas while formulating development plans so that their backwardness can be reduced and the quality of life of the people there can be improved.