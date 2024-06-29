‘Constitution not problem, its execution is’, says CJP Faez Isa

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa asserted on Saturday that the constitution is flawed in neither substance nor spirit, but rather in its execution.

Addressing a ceremony, the top judge called for measures to ensure women’s representation across all spheres of life. “There are many positive aspects of our culture that we often overlook. The first word revealed in the Holy Quran is ‘Iqra’ (Read), which does not differentiate between men and women. Education should be compulsory for all children aged 5 to 16 years, as Islam mandates the acquisition of knowledge for every Muslim, both men and women.”

He also addressed the issue of honour killings, stressing that such cases are often misused. “Laws can be enacted to protect women’s rights, and both Islam and our legal system set strict penalties for falsely accusing or desecrating a woman.”

“Denying women their property rights is a violation of Islamic teachings,” said Qazi Faez Isa.

Pakistan, being a federation, ensures women’s representation in the assemblies based on provincial allocations.

“There are 50 women’s seats in the National Assembly through proportional representation,” he highlighted.

Chief Justice Isa also pointed out the need to remember the positive aspects of Pakistani culture and the Constitution. “Article 25 of the Constitution should guide our steps, ensuring equality for all. A significant problem in our country is the denial of inheritance rights to women, which must be addressed.”