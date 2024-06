Pacers forced a comeback of the ages and steered India to edge past South Africa and win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, here at Kensington Oval on Saturday.

Set to chase 177, South Africa only managed to score 169/8 in the allotted overs despite Heinrich Klaasen’s quickfire half-century.

Put into bat first, India registered 176/7 on the board, courtesy of a crucial fourth-wicket partnership between Kohli and Axar Patel.