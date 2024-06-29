Punjab govt takes action against Hasan Chishti’s video on girls’ education

The Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) has taken notice on viral video by YouTuber Hasan Iqbal Chishti, titled “Othy Dance Kardi Payi Ae,” for its disparaging remarks against girls’ education.

Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar of the National Commission for Women’s Dignity expressed deep dismay over the video, describing its content as intolerable.

In a statement issued today, Chairperson Bakhtiar called for stringent action against those responsible for creating and spreading the video on social media platforms.

She urged the Cybercrime FIA to swiftly investigate the matter and bring the culprits to justice. Additionally, Bakhtiar emphasized the immediate removal of all content demeaning girls’ education from social media under the supervision of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

“This incident, coming on the heels of our National Conference for Women’s Education, is deeply concerning,” Chairperson Bakhtiar remarked. “Denying girls and women their fundamental right to education goes against the very principles enshrined in our Constitution.”

Furthermore, Chairperson Bakhtiar urged the Council of Islamic Ideology to unequivocally denounce the actions of Hassan Iqbal Chishti, stressing the importance of religious scholars speaking out against such regressive attitudes.