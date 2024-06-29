Khawaja Asif sees no red flag in Imran Khan’s release

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has downplayed the expected release of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan, saying it poses no threat to the government.

In an interview with a British broadcaster, Asif expressed the government’s willingness for talks, but doubted the PTI founder’s seriousness.

Asif acknowledged the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan, attributing it to the withdrawal of NATO and US forces from Afghanistan and the return of TTP fighters during Imran Khan’s regime.

He criticised the Afghan government for not taking action against the TTP.

The defense minister justified the military operation “Azm-e-Istehkam” as essential for law and order, citing the need for a new alignment to counter the recent wave of terrorism.

He assured that the operation is not solely the army’s initiative, but a collective responsibility.

Asif refuted concerns about the operation being imposed on tribal areas without consultation, stating that all stakeholders, including political parties and tribal leaders, were informed through the apex committee and cabinet meetings.

He confirmed Pakistan’s continued operations against Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan, emphasizing the need to protect Pakistani citizens and Chinese investments.

Asif clarified that while there is no pressure from China to start the operation, Beijing wants its investments and people to be safe.