Elton John reveals why he’ll never go on tour again

Elton John wants to be held closer by his family instead of his tiny dancer. The “Rocket Man” singer and his husband David Furnish – who share kids Zachary – 13, and Elijah – 11-reflected on his decision to retire from touring following the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last summer.

“We’ve got our sons,” David, 61, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published June 27. “They’re getting into their teenage years now.We don’t want to miss anything. We want to be present for that. It’s sort of a key decade in a child’s life.” “He’s been doing it for like 60 years,” the filmmaker added. “So it’s nice to have that time to spend at home with family.”

Elton, who tied the knot with David in 2014 after eight years of British civil partnership, recalled the final show of his five-year tour and the relief he felt knowing it ended exactly how he wanted it to. “The last show in Stockholm on the farewell tour after Glastonbury,” he explained, “I got in the car and went: ‘Yes! yes!’ We went out on the biggest high, just the way I wanted to, and there’s no going back [after] that.” But for the 77-year-old, whose first tour was in 1970, his dazzling shows were only one facet of his career. After all, Elton officially became an EGOT winner – someone who had been awarded an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony-after the 2023 Emmys after receiving the Outstanding Live Variety Special Emmy for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.