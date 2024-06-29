Vicky Kaushal finally breaks silence on Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours

Vicky Kaushal is poised to present a distinctive romantic comedy starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, titled Bad Newz.

During the trailer launch event of the film held in Mumbai, Vicky was asked about the ‘good news’ in his personal life as he unveiled the trailer.

Recently, there have been rumours that Vicky and Katrina Kaif may be expecting their first child, particularly following the release of a video of them from London.

While at the event, referring to the pregnancy rumours, Vicky was asked when the audience would get to hear the good news of his real life. Vicky replied, “Abhi ke liye aap bad newz enjoy kar lo. Jab uska (good new) time aayega, we will not hesitate to share that news.”

The trailer for Bad Newz also has a Katrina reference, and Vicky shared that his wife had not seen that yet by the time the trailer was launched. He revealed that he had only indicated to her that she was a part of it, which had left her confused.

Bad Newz depicts a rare instance of heteropaternal superfecundation, in which two distinct eggs are fertilized within the same menstrual cycle of a woman by sperm cells from two distinct men. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari, who previously helmed Vicky’s Love Per Square Foot.