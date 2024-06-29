Discover the Quaid-i-Azam Memorial Rest House in Barsala on a scenic journey to Kashmir

Nestled amidst the green hills of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Kashmir is the historic Kohala Bridge known as the “Gateway to Kashmir.” Travellers crossing this bridge enjoy stunning views of the mountains and the tranquil waters of the Jhelum River.

A short half-kilometer detour towards Muzaffarabad brings travellers to Barsala village. Here, a century-old colonial-style bungalow captures the attention of tourists while standing as a charming relic of the past.

Adorned with intricately carved stones, precious wood and beautifully crafted architecture, the historical rest households significance not only for its aesthetic appeal but also because it served as the residence of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah during his visit to Kashmir in July 1944.

Under the administration of the Tourism Department of the Azad Government of Jammu and Kashmir this rest house not only pleases the eyes of incoming tourists with its scenic surroundings but also fulfills their tourism needs to a great extent.

Mohammad Zahoor, a caretaker of Quaid-i-Azam Tourist Lodge Barsala, while speaking to Daily Times, stated that this cottage, also known as the Quaid-i-Azam Memorial Rest House is located 100 kilometers from Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan on the Muzaffarabad-Rawalpindi road. The renowned tourist destination Murree is 40 kilometers away from here.

Historical records reveal that in 1849, when the British ended the Lahore Khalsa Durbar and sold Kashmir to Maharaja Gulab Singh, Kohala gained strategic importance as a defensive stronghold, marking the border between the Dogra princely state of Kashmir and British India. British on the other side of the river constructed their respective buildings, while Maharaja’s custom house, police station and this colonial rest house were built on this side.

Zahoor elaborated that the historical significance of this bungalow increased further in 1944 when during his visit to Kashmir, Muhammad Ali Jinnah along with his sister Fatima Jinnah stayed here and held meetings with Kashmiri political leaders.

This edifice is a national heritage site under the administration of the Tourism Department of the Azad Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Objects used during the temporary stay of the Quaid-i-Azam including his study table, chair and bedding have been preserved by the department as memorabilia. Every year, a large number of domestic and foreign tourists come to see them and relive memories of the leader.

An officer of the Pakistani army who met with this scribe at the rest house preferring not to be named said, Quaid-i-Azam Memorial Hut Barsala is not just a building but the sole symbol of Free Kashmir where the walls, doors and windows have been honoured with the hospitality of Quaid’s iconic figure.

Muhammad Jibran Abbasi, a research student, stated that Kohala has been known for centuries as a significant trade route. After the British rule was established in Lahore in the mid-nineteenth century, Kohala’s market also flourished. Later, during the British colonial era in 1819, Kohala’s historical bridge was constructed to further enhance this trade route which despite the changing times and floods remains in a dilapidated state today. It was through this bridge that the trade connection between Rawalpindi and Srinagar was established by keeping Kashmir and Punjab connected.

“Until 1947, fifty percent of Kohala’s trade was in the hands of Hindu merchants and local Muslims were merely buyers. Hindu merchants bought wheat and barley from local people at low prices and then sold them back at triple the price,” Jibran added.

According to Jibran, the British acknowledged Kohala’s political, defensive and commercial significance by turning it into a tourist destination and constructing prestigious rest houses, a telegraph office and several other important buildings on the British Raj side of the river. Meanwhile, on the eastern side of the river the Dogra rulers also built structures including this cottage.

Although the British-established structures have been neglected due to the Punjab government’s lack of attention in the present era, the historical rest house on the other side, including the Quaid-i-Azam Memorial Hut has been fully adorned and arranged by the Tourism Department of the Azad Government of Jammu and Kashmir. This not only preserves it for future generations but also promotes historical tourism.

Today, tourists who are deeply attached to history and culture after crossing the Kohala Bridge and entering Kashmir make their first stop at this location where they can witness the serene residence of the historical figure Quaid-i-Azam surrounded by the natural splendor of the area. This peaceful setting away from the hustle and bustle of the world makes visitors feel as if the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had just left this place to move forward.