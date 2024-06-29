LHC assures full protection to young doctors amid Sahiwal inquiry

The Lahore High Court has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the rights of doctors amidst the inquiry into the Sahiwal incident, ensuring protection from harassment. Acting Chief Justice Shujaat Ali Khan emphasized the court’s stance on providing comprehensive protection to healthcare professionals during proceedings. Justice Shujaat Ali Khan underscored the critical role of doctors and engineers, highlighting their significance as national assets within Punjab, the country’s largest province. He affirmed the court’s dedication to upholding justice and ensuring a supportive environment for medical practitioners. In response to concerns raised during the hearing, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan urged the Young Doctors Association to prioritize their duties in hospitals over legal proceedings, emphasizing the importance of addressing issues effectively on the ground.