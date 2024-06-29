Sindh bans pillion riding on Muharram 9, 10

To maintain peace as well as law and order during the holy month of Muharram, the Sindh government Saturday imposed a ban on pillion riding across the province, stated a notification released by the provincial home department.

According to the notification, the ban on pillion riding will be effective ahead of Ashura on Muharram 9 and 10, as the new Islamic year is set to commence in the first week of July.

However, the ban shall not be applicable on women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, differently abled persons, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and private security agencies in uniform, and employees of essential services.

The government, as per the home department, has also imposed a ban on carrying and displaying weapons as well as holding processions and Majalis without a permit in the province under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till Ashura.

From Muharram 1 to 10, authorities in Sindh have been notified to take action regarding following:

Use of Loudspeakers in contravention of “The Sindh Sound System (Regulation) Act 2015”; Speechs, wall chalking, posters, banners, leaflets, audios, videos etc spewing hatred and violence; Presence of any unwarranted person on roof-top during Muharram events; processions, rallies, majalis, jalsa, tazia without permit; Assembly of five persons or more except Muharram processions, rallies, majalis, jalsa, tazia; Pillion riding; carrying of arms, ammunition except personnel of LEAs and private security agencies on duty; use of Helicams, drones; “Further, all permissions issued by Home Department, Sindh to carry weapon in relaxation of ban u/s 144 CrPC shall remain suspended during the above said period,” it further read.

As per the directives, Station House Officers (SHO) of concerned police stations have been authorised to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 CrPC against the violators of the notification.

