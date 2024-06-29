Armed forces capable of combating terrorism, Chief of Naval Staff

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf has asserted that the armed forces possess the capability to effectively combat the menace of terrorism.

Addressing the Passing out Parade of the 121st Midshipmen Course held at the Pakistan Naval Academy, on Saturday, he said the Naval Academy is providing excellent training to its students. He extended his congratulations to the cadets who successfully completed their training. Admiral Ashraf highlighting the importance of modern techniques, urged the cadets, to get latest knowledge. He also asked the foreign cadets to play their role for positive relationships.

Talking about the challenges faced by Pakistan, he said that the country is encountering internal and external security concerns. However, he assured the nation that the armed forces possess the capabilities to counteract terrorism. As many as 70 midshipmen and 28 SSC cadets passed from the academy, besides, the passing out of cadets from the 29th Short Service Commission Course.

Several cadets were recognized for their achievements.

Lieutenant Naveed Ahmed clinched the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal for overall performance. Midshipman Abdullah Waheed received an honorary sword, Midshipman Aftab Ahmed achieved the Academy Dirk, and Officer Cadet Mohammad Khubaib was honored with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee gold medal.

Besides, Officer Cadet Temyothinacon from Sri Lanka secured the Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal, while Officer Cadet Muhammad Danesh was presented with the Commandant Gold Medal.

The Naval Chief distributed the awards during the ceremony.