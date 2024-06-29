Pakistan Post revenue up by 19%

A meeting of the Postal Group Officers Association (PGOA) was held, presided over by PGOA president Rizwan Javed Hashmi. General Secretary Ziaul Haq Ranjha initiated the discussion. The participants appreciated the tireless efforts of the Ministry of Communications secretary, the Pakistan Post director general and all the postal staff. Due to their efforts, the annual income of Pakistan Post increased 19%, from Rs 7.11 billion to 8.45 billion. The participants expressed concern felt by the officers and officials over the amendments in the recently approved Pakistan Postal Service Management Board Act 2024. The participants demanded that Pakistan Post be removed from the Schedule 1 of SOE Act 2023. The association emphasised that until the CEO Postal Life Insurance Company is duly appointed as per law, the interim charge of Postal Life Insurance Company should be given to the Director General or Additional Director General of Pakistan Post Office. The association also demanded executive allowance like other federal government departments for Postal Group officers.