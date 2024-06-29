Makran’s Desperate Struggle

Makran, a major division in Balochistan, Pakistan, epitomizes a region struggling with essential shortages, particularly in electricity-a critical resource that has become increasingly scarce and unreliable. This crisis, exacerbated by the sweltering heat, has turned life into a near-nightmare for the residents of Makran. Despite international agreements and the dire need for basic utilities, the people of this region continue to grapple with frequent and prolonged power outages, underscoring a broader neglect of Balochistan’s infrastructural needs.

Makran’s geographical and climatic conditions make it one of the hottest regions in Balochistan. Temperatures can soar to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), making electricity not just a convenience but a necessity for survival. Despite this, the division remains plagued by power shortages, rendering everyday life extremely challenging. The lack of reliable electricity means that air conditioning and fans, essential for comfort and health in such extreme heat, are often unavailable.

For many residents, life without electricity is akin to living in a perpetual state of distress. Extreme temperatures are not just uncomfortable but can be life-threatening, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and young children. The inability to cool down homes or access adequate water supplies due to power outages exacerbates health risks, leading to heat-related illnesses and dehydration.

Addressing the crisis in Makran requires a comprehensive and multifaceted approach.

To address the electricity shortages, Pakistan entered into an agreement with Iran to supply 35 megawatts of electricity to Makran, a figure later increased to 100 megawatts. However, this arrangement has fallen short of expectations. The electricity from Iran, though meant to be a lifeline, has become inconsistent, leading to an intermittent power supply that fails to meet the region’s needs.

The unreliability of this imported electricity has left the people of Makran in a state of constant uncertainty. Power cuts occur frequently and often without warning, leaving residents to cope with long hours of outage, particularly during the hottest parts of the day. The promised supply from Iran, far from alleviating the problem, has highlighted the systemic issues in Makran’s energy infrastructure and the region’s dependency on external sources for basic utilities.

The electricity shortage in Makran also directly impacts the region’s water supply, compounding the misery of its residents. Many water pumps in the area rely on electricity to function, meaning that power outages result in significant water shortages. This has left many communities without access to clean water, forcing them to rely on inadequate or contaminated sources, which poses severe health risks.

In some areas, the situation is so dire that residents are unable to obtain even two hours of electricity per day, making it nearly impossible to operate water pumps effectively. As a result, water storage facilities are left dry, and the lack of clean water leads to additional burdens on health and hygiene. The power crisis thus exacerbates the water crisis, creating a vicious cycle of scarcity and hardship.

The power and water crises in Makran are not just logistical issues; they represent a profound humanitarian concern. The consistent lack of basic utilities has eroded the quality of life and well-being of Makran’s residents. The persistent heat, combined with the absence of electricity, makes daily activities like cooking, cleaning, and studying extraordinarily difficult. For many, this situation translates into lost productivity, compromised education for children, and increased vulnerability to health issues.

The economic impact is also significant. Businesses that rely on electricity for operations suffer from frequent outages, leading to financial losses and a reduction in economic activity. Agricultural practices, a major livelihood in the region, are disrupted as farmers cannot irrigate their fields or maintain proper storage conditions for their produce, leading to crop failures and reduced income.

The plight of Makran is a stark reminder of the broader neglect faced by Balochistan in terms of infrastructure and development. Despite being a resource-rich province, Balochistan has long suffered from inadequate investment in essential services, including power generation and water supply. This neglect has left the province disconnected from the national grid, forcing it to rely on piecemeal solutions and external aid, which have proven insufficient.

Balochistan’s exclusion from the national grid highlights a significant gap in the equitable distribution of resources within Pakistan. The province’s lack of autonomy in managing its own energy needs further exacerbates the problem, as local solutions are often overshadowed by national priorities that do not align with the urgent needs of regions like Makran.

Addressing the crisis in Makran requires a comprehensive and multifaceted approach. Merely increasing the electricity supply from external sources will not solve the underlying issues. A long-term solution involves integrating Makran and other parts of Balochistan into Pakistan’s national grid, thereby ensuring a stable and reliable supply of electricity.

Investments in local power generation, such as solar and wind energy, could also provide sustainable solutions tailored to the region’s climatic conditions. Given Makran’s abundant sunlight, solar energy presents a viable alternative that could reduce dependency on external electricity sources and mitigate the impact of power outages.

Additionally, improving water infrastructure is crucial. This includes upgrading water pumps to operate independently of the unreliable electricity supply and investing in water storage and purification systems. Ensuring access to clean water would alleviate one of the most immediate and pressing concerns of the residents.

The ongoing crisis in Makran serves as a powerful call to action for the state of Pakistan and international stakeholders. It underscores the urgent need to re-evaluate and address the infrastructural deficits that have long plagued Balochistan. The current state of affairs is not sustainable, and without significant intervention, the situation is likely to worsen.

The writer is a freelance columnist.