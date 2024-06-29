Pakistan tells US to ‘mind its own business’ with NA resolution

The National Assembly on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a resolution condemning a recent resolution by the United States House of Representatives while called to probe the February 8 elections.

The resolution, introduced by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member Shaista Pervaiz Malik, criticised the US resolution passed on June 25. Malik stated that the American resolution displayed a complete ignorance of Pakistan’s electoral process.

“The House takes notice of the resolution passed by the US House of Representatives concerning Pakistan,” Malik declared during the session.

Malik argued that such interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs was inappropriate and unbecoming of global powers. “This kind of meddling in our country’s internal matters is unacceptable,” she said. “It is not appropriate for any global power to interfere in the internal affairs of another country.”

Amid opposition uproar, Malik responded by highlighting the global violations of human rights. “Just as we condemn human rights violations around the world, we should denounce this interference,” she asserted.

“It is shameful that Pakistan’s sovereignty is under attack and some among us are encouraging this assault. It is regrettable that foreign powers are meddling in our internal matters, and we must deter them,” Malik added.

Malik urged everyone to condemn these actions. “We should all denounce these steps, but some are supporting foreign interference, which questions our nation’s sovereignty.”

Shagufta Jumani remarked, “Those supporting this have no right to call themselves Pakistanis. This is our country, and they should stop interfering.” Meanwhile, opposition members chanted, “Cipher, cipher, shame, shame.”

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday announced that the government would introduce a resolution in the National Assembly in response to the one passed by the US House of Representatives a day earlier expressing “robust support” for democracy in Pakistan.

Responding to the Sunni Ittehad Council MNAs who pointed out the US legislation during the budget session, the deputy premier stressed the need to express the country’s sovereignty and unity.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution with a staggering majority of 98%, calling for a “full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities in Pakistan’s February 2024 election”. A total of 368 members voted in favour of the resolution against only seven opposing it.