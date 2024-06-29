NA amendment clears way for enhanced allowance for MPs

The National Assembly on Friday passed an amendment to raise the allowances of MNAs. The amendment was moved by the PPP in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in National Assembly. PPP’s Abdul Qadir Patel moved the amendment through finance bill that was passed by National Assembly on Friday. According to new amendment, the travel allowance of parliamentarians has been increased from Rs10 to 25 per kilometre. Moreover, the MNAs can now use the air tickets for the next year in case of their expiry. In the new amendment, the finance committee of the house will have the powers over the salaries and allowances of MNAs. Earlier, this power was rested with the federal government. The amendment moved by the PPP was passed with majority vote. However, the opposition benches opposed the amendment.