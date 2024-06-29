Where has Rs590 bln gone? PM asks KP government

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government for its failure to establish a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) despite receiving Rs590 billion over the past 14 years.

Responding to a point of order raised by Sunni Ittehad Council member and former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, the premier highlighted that an additional one per cent share was allocated to K-P under the NFC Award to bolster its anti-terrorism efforts. This allocation was agreed upon in 2010 by then-Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, during a peak in terrorism, with K-P being the most affected province.

Shehbaz acknowledged the sacrifices of the K-P people, referring to them as frontline soldiers against terrorism.

He noted that the additional NFC share for K-P remains intact, a privilege not extended to any other province, including Balochistan, despite their significant contributions in the fight against terrorism. The PM pointed out that from 2010 to the present, K-P has received Rs590 billion, yet has failed to establish the CTD, a department for which the funds were primarily allocated. He questioned why the CTD remains incomplete despite the substantial financial support. Addressing another concern raised by the opposition, Shehbaz Sharif informed the House that the federal government had forwarded a panel of three candidates for the appointment of the Chief Secretary in K-P, following tradition. The premier offered to revise the panel if the provincial government wished but dismissed allegations of discrimination against the province.