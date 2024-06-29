Traders announce nationwide protest against power bills on July 1

The All Pakistan Traders Association has announced a nationwide protest against the increase in electricity bills, set for July 1, and warned the federal government to abolish additional taxes by June 30 or face further actions.

Ajmal Baloch, President of the All Pakistan Traders Association, alongside other traders, made this announcement during a joint press conference in Islamabad on Friday. He stated, “The government has committed an injustice regarding electricity bills, and we are declaring a nationwide protest starting from July 1.” Baloch highlighted the discrepancy in billing, saying, “A bill for 200 units is different from that of higher usage. The Independent Power Producers (IPPs), owned by government elites, are being paid in dollars.”

He noted that while payments to IPPs are being made for 48,000 megawatts, the actual requirement is around 20,000 megawatts. Appealing to traders and the public, Baloch urged, “On July 1, traders across the country should protest, and the public should join us. There will be protests on every level and every street.” He warned the government to abolish the taxes, fixed taxes, and slabs included in the electricity bills by June 30 (Sunday) or else the traders would announce their next course of action on July 1. “The IPP contracts, which burden the budget by Rs2,500 billion, should be reviewed,” he added. Baloch also pointed out the burden of free electricity provided to WAPDA employees being placed on the public.