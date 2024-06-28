Munna Bhai MBBS caught treating patients at Karachi hospital

A quack nicknamed as Munna Bhai MBBS was caught red-handed treating patients at a major hospital in Karachi, it came to light on Friday.

Munna Bhai was treating patients at the Benazir Trauma Centre of the Civil Hospital in the megacity when security guard got suspicious of his get-up.

The guard got hold of him and handed him over to the police. The fake doctor told the police that he had been dreaming of becoming a medical practitioner since childhood but could not make it through as far as his educational qualifications were concerned.

So, he put on the doctor’s uniform and reached the hospital to treat patients. But, his college boy looks and fancy hairstyle exposed him to the guards who handed him over to the cops present at the picket set up at the Civil Hospital. It may be mentioned here that Munna Bhai MBBS was a 2003 Bollywood satirical comedy film. It starred Sanjay Dutt and the movie follows Munna Bhai, a don in the Mumbai underworld, trying to please his father by pretending to be a doctor, but when a real doctor, exposes his lies and tarnishes his father’s honour, Munna enrols in a medical college.