No factions within PTI, insists Shibli Faraz

A day after PTI firebrand leader Sher Afzal Marwat, who is at loggerheads with party leadership, demanded Shibli Faraz’s resignation from party position and as the leader of the opposition in Senate, the latter snapped back on Friday, stating he did not wish to respond to unimportant people.

Rejecting reports of internal divisions, Faraz insisted there were no factions within PTI, and added the names of fugitives would be condemned in history.

Reports indicate that PTI leaders, including Shahryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar, Sher Afzal Marwat and even former party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, have publicly aired grievances against the party leadership, criticising their failure to secure the release of party founder Imran Khan. Commenting on Thursday’s verdict upholding the sentences of Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the alleged un-Islamic marriage case, Faraz said it proved to be a laughing stock for the entire world. Faraz emphasised the importance of upholding the rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution, affirming that PTI founder Imran Khan endured imprisonment not for personal gain, but for the entire Pakistani nation.