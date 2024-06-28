Opp asks Kh Asif to retract remarks about Afghan strikes

Senior members of the opposition in the National Assembly vehemently condemned on Friday the recent statement by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in which he “irresponsibly” declared that Pakistan would carry out cross-border strikes in Afghanistan to target terrorists.

The opposition leaders have not only condemned the defence minister’s statement but sought an apology from him, saying such reckless rhetoric is not only inflammatory but also endangers the fragile peace and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. “Khawaja Asif’s statement has the potential to escalate tensions and spark a wave of terrorism, reversing the efforts made towards regional stability and peace,” Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said.

“Our focus should be on dialogue and collaboration with our Afghan brothers to combat terrorism, not on threats of unilateral military action,” insisted the opposition leader. PTI chairman Barrister Gohar said that the path to security and prosperity lies in building bridges, not in issuing threats of military aggression.

The meeting of the senior leaders of the opposition and members from ex-FATA and PATA took place in the Opposition Lobby in the National Assembly on Friday. The opposition leaders included PTI’s former NA speaker Asad Qaiser, the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), among others.

“The statement by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is not just irresponsible; it is a dangerous provocation that threatens to destabilize our region further,” Qaiser said. “Cross-border strikes are not a solution to the menace of terrorism. They will only exacerbate the situation and lead to further loss of innocent lives on both sides of the border,” he added.

Qaiser further said that “we must work together to ensure peace and security in the region, respecting each other’s sovereignty and fostering mutual trust.”

Reportedly, Asif has hinted at the possibility of launching cross-border attacks against militants in Afghanistan while ruling out negotiations with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an interview with a foreign news outlet. The Central Apex Committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) announced on Saturday its plan to launch vision Azm-e-Istehkam to eliminate militant violence in the country amid the opposition parties’ criticism and demand that the matter should have first been discussed in parliament.

The opposition leaders underscored the deep and historic ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, emphasizing that such incendiary remarks do not reflect the sentiments of the people of Pakistan. “We share more than just a border with Afghanistan; we share a history, culture, and the bonds of brotherhood,” remarked Achakzai.

MNA Sahibzada Sibghatullah added that “any threat of military action undermines the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect that we have worked so hard to build.” They called out the defence minister for his failure to appreciate the complexities of regional dynamics and for making irresponsible statements that could have grave repercussions.

The opposition leaders collectively “demanded an immediate retraction of the statement and a formal apology from Khawaja Asif.” They urged the government to adopt a more diplomatic and measured approach to addressing security concerns.

PTI leader Junaid Akbar said that we needed policies that reflect our commitment to peace, not war. The meeting was also attended by Anwar Taj, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, Shahid Khattak, Salim-ur-Rehman, Bashir Khan Asif Khan, Sajid Khan Mohmand, and Dawar Khan Kundi.