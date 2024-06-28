Azm-i-Istehkam: Pakistan envoy stresses need for sophisticated small arms

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said that the South Asian country needs small arms and other modern equipment to ensure that Operation Azm-e-Istehkam is a success.

The federal government this week approved the fresh operation, a reinvigorated and re-energised national counter-terrorism drive, to eliminate terrorism from the country.

While there were concerns about the move affecting the local population in the areas which will be focused on in the drive, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has clarified that it was not a large-scale military operation and that there would be no population displacement.

“Pakistan has launched Azm-e-Istehkam […] to oppose and dismantle terrorist networks. For that, we need sophisticated small arms and communication equipment,” Khan told an event organised by Wilson Center’s South Asia Institute in partnership with the International Academy of Letters USA in Washington, DC.

Addressing the conference titled ‘Looking Back, Looking Forward: Assessing the US-Pakistan Relationship’, the ambassador stressed that Pakistan and the United States should continue to invest in the “reset” of their relationship, maintain strong security links, enhance intelligence cooperation, resume sales of advanced military platforms and sustainment of Pakistan’s US-origin defence equipment. “This is crucial for regional security and opposing the rising tide of terrorism that also threatens the interests of the US and its allies,” he said.

Khan said the bilateral ties should be anchored in ground realties, even as they aim for stronger security and economic partnerships. “Secondly, one or two issues should not hold the entire relationship hostage,” said the ambassador.

Highlighting Pakistan’s demographic dividend, technological advancements and huge market opportunities, he invited US investors and businesses to tap the country’s potential.

Projecting security, economic and strategic component as the new domains of cooperation between the two countries, the ambassador observed that security cooperation had its importance. “It equals trust building,” he observed. The ambassador highlighted high level defence talks, frequent meetings, military exercises including Inspired Union-2024, Falcon Talon and Red Flag that promoted defence cooperation between the two countries.

He also proposed that the US should make Pakistan a partner for a diplomatic comeback in Kabul, if that is what is being planned, and work with Pakistan, in an inclusive setting, on counterterrorism and the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.