Nasir Shah warns power supply companies not to do loadshedding from 10 pm to 6 am

Sindh Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while talking to the media in the Sindh Assembly said that Power supply companies HESCO, SEPCO and K-Electric have been warned not to do load shedding from 10 pm to 6 am.

Nasir Shah further said that K-Electric has held a meeting with HESCO and SEPCO, the three power companies have been bound to take measures to reduce load shedding day or night, If the load shedding schedule is mandatory, it should be informed to the public in advance.

Minister said that the Sindh government is with the people in their suffering, we have bound the power distributers not to load shedding. He said that loadshedding should be stopped during hot summer hours, especially in the afternoon. He added that committee has also been formed to prevent theft of electricity.

Minister said that we will provide support to the institutions, we are taking the measures that are in our power, we will not leave the people of Sindh alone, we are taking measures on an emergency basis.