Sindh Assembly approves Rs3tr budget

The Sindh Assembly on Friday approved a provincial budget worth Rs3.056 trillion for the new financial year and a Sindh Finance Bill valued at Rs76 billion. The opposition did not vote in favour of the budget. Opposition leader demanded the inclusion of their amendments in the Sindh Finance Bill. However, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah responded that they had a 14-day period to present amendments, which had passed. This rejection led opposition members to protest by standing up, tearing copies of the Finance Bill, and walking out of the assembly. The MQM submitted over 1,200 motions to cut various budgetary demands, all of which were rejected by a majority vote. PTI-backed members did not submit any motions and remained present during the approval of the Sindh Finance Bill. The Sindh government’s budget for the next financial year totals Rs3.056 trillion, with over Rs900 billion allocated for development projects. During the assembly session chaired by Speaker Syed Owais Qadir Shah, opposition members presented cut motions against various budgetary demands, which were all rejected.