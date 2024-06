More than 7.000 mobile phone SIMs of non-filers of Faisalabad have been blocked for non-submission of income tax returns for the financial year 2023, it was learnt on Friday.

The data of 35,500 non-filers from across the division was sent to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Mobile SIMs will be restored on submission of income tax returns and name in active tax-payer list.