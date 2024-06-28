PSX loses 83 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday shed 83.29 points, a slight negative change of 0.11 percent, closing at 78,444.96 points against 78,528.25 points on the last working day.

A total of 347,671,672 shares were traded during the day as compared to 283,542,503 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 11.899 billion against Rs 11.067 billion on the last trading day.

Around 435 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 189 of them recorded gains and 170 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 76 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were PTCL with 70,992,434 shares at Rs 12.01 per share, K-Electric Limited with 18,700,951 shares at Rs 4.63 per share WorldCall Telecom with 13,191,366 shares at Rs1.26 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 227.25 per share price, closing at Rs 7,154.17, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with a Rs 114.87 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,482.14. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 56.95 per share closing at Rs 7,593.05, followed by Thai Limited with a Rs 11.60 decline to close at Rs 483.34.