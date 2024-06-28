Gold rates up by Rs 700 per tola to Rs 241,700

The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 700 and was sold at Rs 241,700 on Friday against its sale at Rs 241,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 600 to Rs 207,219 from Rs 206,619 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 189,950 from Rs 189,400, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,850 and Rs 2,443.41 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $22 to $2,326 from $2304, the association added.