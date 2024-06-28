Jamaican sprinters sound warning for rivals ahead of Paris

Jamaica’s top sprinters sent warning shots to their rivals ahead of the Paris Games on Thursday by posting searing times in the 100m heats at the Jamaican Olympic trials in Kingston.

Double Olympic 100m gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and two-time 200m world champion Shericka Jackson both dipped under 11 seconds for the first time this season. Five-times 100m world champion Fraser-Pryce, 37, displayed her signature bullet start to separate herself from the field before coasting to the finish in 10.98 to win her heat. Jackson also exploded from the blocks to create separation before coasting to the finish line from 60m in 10.99.

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah withdrew ahead of the trials due to an Achilles injury and will not defend her 100m and 200m titles in Paris. On the men’s side, Kishane Thompson caught the eye with a lifetime best 9.82 while Oblique Seville impressed in clocking 9.98, using just enough energy required to make the semi-finals.