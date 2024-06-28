Lyles, Richardson breeze through 200m heats at US trials

Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson made light work of the 200m heats on Thursday as the U.S. Olympic trials returned from a two-day break with plenty of spots at the Paris Games still up for grabs.

Lyles has not lost a 200m since taking bronze in Tokyo three years ago and he cruised to the fastest time of the day in 20.10 seconds in Eugene, Oregon.

“Feel really smooth, really loose,” Lyles, who won the 100m on Sunday, told reporters. “I feel I did exactly what I needed to do, was able to save extra energy.” Erriyon Knighton had the second-fastest time in 20.15. The world silver medalist tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the trials but avoided a suspension after an arbitrator found the result was likely caused by contaminated meat. Richardson put on a show in the 200m, taking the lead off the turn and crossing the finish line in 21.99, the second-fastest time this year. “I’m really just focusing in on executing the curve to make the straightaway much, much easier,” said Richardson, who won the 100m on Saturday. “Any time I touch the track it’s an opportunity for me to work on my best self.” Tokyo bronze medalist Gabby Thomas won her heat easily in 22.11 while Abby Steiner was the third fastest of the day in 22.29.