Jeremy Allen breaks silence on romance rumors with Ayo

Jeremy Allen White has finally addressed romance rumors with The Bear co star Ayo Edebiri. During his promotional interview with Eater for season 3 of the dramedy, the actor branded the speculations as “crazy.”

“It’s something that has happened entirely separate from the show that we’re making. Carmy and Sydney being romantically involved was not something we had discussed whatsoever. It feels like there’s a show happening outside of the show that we’re making,” Jeremy said.

He added, “Maybe we’re just programmed from the TV and film that we’ve been watching for so long. If there’s a guy and a girl in a story, they’re gonna end up together.”

Weighing in on the rumors, Ayo also opened up on how she feels about the audience “shipping” two characters.

“People like to see people kiss on TV. But also, the show is about many things, and one of those things is passion. And I think when you see people being passionate about their work, it’s maybe one of those things where the wires are getting crossed in your brain a little bit,” she explained further.