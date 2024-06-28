Girls working at petrol pump impress Shehzad Roy

Singer and social activist Shehzad Roy on social media shared personal interaction with a woman working at a petrol station on Thursday.

In the video a woman attendant could be seen filling fuel in his bike, a role normally done by male workers. Roy mentioned that he filmed the video with the consent the woman.

“I went to put petrol in my motorbike and while switching off the bike and taking off my helmet, I heard a female voice say, ‘Nice bike, full tank, sir?’

I told both the girls that they are my role models and that they give me a reason to believe in Pakistan. Wah!” Roy wrote.

As a social activist, Roy has consistently emphasised the significance of involving women in education, various occupations, and employment sectors for the country’s progress.

Roy, who has become a prominent advocate for women’s rights and welfare in Pakistan, operates a non-profit organization called Zindagi Trust, which is largely dedicated to girls’ education in the country.

The NGO has adopted numerous government girls’ schools and runs campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of girls’ education.