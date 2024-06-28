Beyoncé shares glimpse inside romantic getaway with Jay-Z

You’ll be crazy in love with these new pictures of Beyoncé. The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer showed off her romantic getaway with husband Jay-Z in a recent social media post. She even appears to be kicking off the Fourth of July festivities a little early, or at least paying homage to her recent Cowboy Carter release, as the pictures are heavily covered in red, white and blue.

After all, Queen Bey wore an all-white ensemble for the couple’s boat excursion, as depicted in photos posted to her Instagram June 26. The 42-year-old paired the look with a white bandana tied around her head, a red handbag and some white framed 50s-inspired sunglasses.

In Beyoncé’s highlights, Jay-Z, 54, also proved he was the perfect Instagram husb

and, taking a selfie that perfectly showed off his wife’s full ensemble. As for his attire, he went a bit more casual, pairing some Adidas’

Bad Bunny Gazelle sneakers with black slacks, a white graphic T-shirt and a matching bucket hat.

While on their private boat ride, the couple also enjoyed some drinks, as Beyoncé posed for several photos holding up an iced beverage to the camera, even offering a cheers in the last photo of her slideshow, which was taken during golden hour.

Naturally, the “Cuff It” singer also included some clips of an American flag waving in the wind-which, coincidentally or not, is part of the album art for her latest release.