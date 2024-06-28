Interior Minister addresses UN chiefs of police summit, stresses int’l cooperation

Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi addressed a special session of the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS) – 2024 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York today on Friday.

In his remarks, Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the importance of international cooperation in safeguarding communities and ensuring national security. He highlighted the various threats faced by the world, including force, foreign interventions, suppression of freedom struggles, resurgence of hate ideologies, poverty, inequality, global tensions, military alliances, and the nuclear arms race.

The minister stressed the need for preventive diplomacy to address the root causes of conflicts, praising the UN Charter’s principles of self-determination, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference in preventing conflicts for over seven decades.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted Pakistan’s significant contributions to UN peacekeeping missions, including the contribution of 230,000 troops to 47 missions in often challenging theatres. He added that Pakistan has advanced novel concepts, such as multidimensional peacekeeping.

He acknowledged the increasing challenges faced by peacekeeping missions, including threats from terrorist groups, tribal rivalries, and safety threats. To address these challenges, Mohsin Naqvi outlined six essential elements for a future peacekeeping strategy.

He stated that peacekeeping missions should be an integral part of a comprehensive political strategy that addresses the root causes of conflicts and violence. He stated that The UN peacekeeping mandate should be realistic and achievable, taking into account the specific circumstances of each mission.

He added that Each mission should be equipped with the necessary financial, human, and material resources and modern capabilities to enforce its mandate. He underscored that UN peacekeepers should receive appropriate training to achieve the desired results and counter expected threats.

He emphasised that improvements can be made in command-and-control structures, especially to ensure a timely response to attacks against civilians and peacekeepers. Moreover, he said that there should be greater accountability for attacks against UN peacekeepers instituted by host countries and the United Nations. The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to forging peacekeeping partnerships, especially with the African Union and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He announced Pakistan’s plans to host Peacekeeping Preparatory and Ministerial level meetings in Islamabad in 2025 and 2027, enhancing its partnership with UN Peacekeeping.

The interior minister said that strength lies in collective efforts for peace, security, and justice. “Together, we can establish a peaceful world” he concluded.