Terrorism is a national issue, mustn’t be associated with one province, says Barrister Saif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Dr. Saif has clarified that terrorism was a national issue, it mustn’t be associated with only one province, referring to announcement of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province against terrorist outfits.

Addressing a conference in Peshawar, he asserted that PM only made announcement about the operation in the KP province but didn’t provide any details, it has created confusions.

These ambiguities has led to baseless criticism on Army, National Assembly and KP CM, he added. He stated KP CM has made clarifications on this matter in the parliamentary session.

Barrister Saif insisted that KP CM was maligned that he was aware about the operation but he insisted that details were not discussed about the Azm-e-Istehkam operation. He added that KP CM was proved right when Federal Minister Atta Tarar claimed that decision on operation was not finalised in the apex committee of PM.

He insisted that his province, KP was on the frontline against terrorism since 40 years. He cleared the air, stating, “no operation must be launched without the approval of Parliament, operations were launched with the approval of Parliament in the past as well.

He stressed that operation will be launched in the province only with the approval of provincial assembly (KP Assembly). A federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave approval to Operation Azm-e-Istehkam and other related decisions taken at the Apex Committee formed under the revived National Action Plan (NAP).

Shehbaz said it would be an intelligence-based exercise and didn’t involve any hardships to general public, as he discussed the rumours circulating regarding the planned anti-terrorism operation.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the operation had been envisaged to arrest the rise in terrorism activities in recent months and mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur did not raise any objection to the proposed operation at the Apex Committee meeting.

Noting that the operation is a national security need and not a political move, Khawaja Asif said there should be not only a complete consensus but also a unified action on the part of national institutions. There shouldn’t be a scenario where the terrorists [and their facilitators] get relief from courts, he warned.

However, opposition parties especially PTI and provincial parties, tribal groups have opposed the operation, stating, they weren’t taken into confidence. PTI and JUI- asserted that military operation was not the solution to any issue instead all political parties have to play their crucial role in the peace and order across the province.