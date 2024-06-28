Massive raid at Bacha Khan International Airport

Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel in a massive raid at the Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar intercepted a passenger and recovered ice heroin worth Rs150 million from his procession.

According to the ASF spokesman, the passenger named Habib secretly hid 748 grams of drugs in his shoes.

During the search, the ASF personnel recovered the drugs from the shoes and foiled the smuggling attempt.

