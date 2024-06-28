Surge in flour price witnessed in Lahore, Rawalpindi

The prices of wheat and flour have seen upward trend in the last couple of days in the province. In the provincial metropolis, the price of a 20-kg bag of flour has increased by Rs150 and the similar upsurge in price has been witnessed in Rawalpindi.

In Lahore, the price of a 20-kg flour bag increased from Rs1,650 to Rs1,700, in Rawalpindi, flour bag was hiked from Rs1,700 to Rs1,850.

Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has blamed what it called upward trend in wheat prices for the increase in flour price.

The price of flour has increased due to the rising trend in the price of wheat, an office-bearer said, adding the price of wheat has increased from Rs2,900 to Rs2,950 per maund. He claimed that the price of wheat has increased by Rs250 per maund in a few days.

PFMA warned that the price of wheat and flour are likely to increase further in future.