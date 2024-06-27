KP govt to form judicial commission to investigate May 9 events

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government (K-P) has decided to establish a judicial commission to investigate the incidents of May 9.

The decision came after a resolution was passed by the provincial assembly, which will now be presented for approval in a cabinet meeting.

The resolution demands the withdrawal of cases against former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi.

Additionally, the text for the judicial inquiry resolution has been prepared, calling for the release of CCTV footage related to the events to the public.

However, the hearing of May 9 cases against 500 accused, including former premier and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was adjourned until July 15 without any proceedings yesterday. The KP cabinet is scheduled to meet today, with the judicial inquiry resolution included in the agenda. Separately, a district and sessions court in Islamabad has reserved its verdict on the acquittal petitions filed by former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, along with party leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Faisal Javed.

These petitions pertain to two cases linked to the party’s Azadi March, registered at Aabpara police station, as reported by media. The hearing, conducted by Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood, involved PTI lawyers Sardar Masroof Advocate and Amina Ali arguing in favor of acquitting their clients. Sardar Masroof argued that the FIRs were not lodged by the appropriate authority and asserted that, even if the trial concluded, a conviction was unlikely due to the prosecution’s failure to present any compelling evidence.