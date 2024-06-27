Dupont sets eyes on Top 14 title before Olympic ‘objective’

Toulouse superstar Antoine Dupont heads into Friday’s French Top 14 final with Bordeaux-Begles knowing it could kickstart a glittering summer that the scrum-half will hope has a golden lining.

Dupont will lead the French club’s charge to a record 23rd league title and a domestic and Champions Cup double almost a month to the day before a possible gold medal decider at the men’s rugby sevens event of the Paris Olympics.

The 27-year-old former World Rugby player of the year started off the season with defeat in the World Cup quarter-final at the Stade de France.

Since that agonising loss, Dupont has successfully turned his hand to the shorter code of the game.

He was named World Rugby sevens rookie of the year after lifting the Los Angeles and Madrid legs of the series, while also managing to help Toulouse to a sixth Champions Cup crown in the 15-man code.

“Paris welcoming the Olympic Games was a big motor for the challenge,” Dupont told this month’s Tetu magazine.

“But it’s also come at a time in my career when I needed something new, to get out of my comfort zone, to put myself in danger.