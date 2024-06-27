Title rivals Martin and Bagnaia set for duel at MotoGP’s ‘Cathedral’

Double world champion Francesco Bagnaia is set to tighten the screws on championship leader Jorge Martin at the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen this weekend, as MotoGP roars into the season’s second half.

Martin, who is moving from a satellite Ducati team to Aprilia next year, has seen his lead shrink to just 18 points ahead of “Pecco” Bagnaia, whose assault on a third consecutive championship is rapidly gaining momentum.

Bagnaia bagged back-to-back victories in Catalunya and home circuit Mugello, and the Ducati factory team rider is back this weekend at “The Cathedral” in Assen — one of the Italian rider’s favourite tracks.

Bagnaia won at Assen in 2022 and 2023, becoming the first to do so since his Italian compatriot and mentor Valentino Rossi claimed back-to-back victories here in 2004-2005.

“I love this track, this crowd,” Bagnaia, 27, has said of the legendary circuit and atmosphere at the Assen track, which he said he had tattooed on his arm.