‘Trigger Warning’ faces strong reaction from Arab world

Netflix Original film ‘Trigger Warning’ drew strong reaction, particularly from the Arab world for its alleged opening scene featuring Arab ‘terrorists’ wearing keffiyeh.

A social media user dubbed the movie as ‘racist’ about Arabs at a time when Israel is massacring Palestinians.

Many are calling for a boycott of both Alba and Netflix for showing Arab ‘terrorists’ clad in keffiyeh in the opening scene of the film.

The scene in question sees Arab characters attacking American characters in an aid truck in the Syrian desert.

After the American characters overpower the ‘terrorists’ holding them hostage, one soldier begins firing at them, angering Alba’s character, who stops him from “murdering assets” – not human beings, assets.

Viewers have drawn parallels between this scene and the Nusseirat Massacre, which allegedly involved Israeli forces using humanitarian aid trucks as a guide to infiltrate the camp, a tactic referred to as “humanitarian camouflage”.

The attack resulted in over 270 Palestinians being killed and more than 600 injured.

“Did the writers have prior knowledge of what went down in Rafah or are government assassins pretending to be aid workers like a thing?” a user asked.

The controversial scene in Alba’s film reminds one of the vaccination drive the CIA organised in Pakistan 2012 to obtain the DNA of Osama bin Laden’s family.

Social media, however, has been ablaze with reactions expressing disappointment and anger, with many sharing the hashtag #BoycottNetflix.

Comments range from general condemnation of the film’s portrayal of Arabs to specific critiques of Alba’s participation in the project.

The majority of criticism is limited to that one opening scene of the film.

An X post liked over 65,000 times, reads, “Boycott this racist a movie that normalises Americans hiding in aid trucks to shoot and murder Arabs. Does this sound familiar to anyone?”

Several similar reactions made their way online, calling the film a piece of “propaganda,” “zionist” and “racist”.

Users also pointed out that similar Arab tropes have been used in Hollywood movies in the past but now is probably the worst time to be reinforcing them. Calls for a boycott of Netflix were a common theme.