Ushna breaks silence on pregnancy rumours

Popular Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has addressed the swirling rumours regarding her alleged pregnancy. ?The speculations began after she shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram, which led many of her followers to believe she was expecting.

In a particular post, a fan extended congratulations to Shah, commenting, “Mashallah, she is with hope.”?However, the actress was quick to clear up the misunderstanding, attributing the illusion of a baby bump to her tight dress.

“It’s just the dress. I’ve worked hard to slim down,” Shah wrote in response.

Ushna Shah, known for her versatile roles in the Pakistani television industry, tied the knot with golfer Hamza Amin last year. The couple is currently residing in Austria, where they frequently share glimpses of their life together.

Shah’s candid clarification has put to rest the rumors, reaffirming her commitment to staying connected with her fans through social media. Her straightforward approach to addressing personal matters has always been appreciated by her followers, further solidifying her place as a beloved public figure.