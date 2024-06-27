Zaheer Iqbal gifts BMW i7 to Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha’s husband Zaheer Iqbal gifted her a lavish BMW i7, valued at millions of dollars.

On June 23, the pair tied the knot and registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

Following a private ceremony, the couple threw a lavish reception at Mumbai’s posh Bastion. Notable Bollywood celebs as well as family, friends and relatives attended the event.

The white BMW i7 the couple drove to the reception gave rise to rumors in the Indian media that Zaheer had given Sonakshi the expensive vehicle as a gift.

The automobile, which is estimated to be worth 20 million Indian rupees, has received a lot of attention on social media.

Sonakshi’s admirers are thrilled with Zaheer’s lavish present, but the pair is still receiving criticism from radical Hindus.?Sonakshi has received a lot of trolling on social media since she wed a Muslim actor.

Her father, seasoned actor Shatrughan Sinha, backed his daughter in response.