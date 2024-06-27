Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Bado badi’ removed again by YouTube

In a setback for the controversial internet sensation Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, his viral rendition of ‘Bado Badi’ has once again been removed from YouTube, citing persistent copyright issues. ?This development comes merely a day after the song was reinstated on the platform.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, known for his unconventional singing style and self-promotion on social media platforms, initially uploaded ‘Bado Badi’ on his official YouTube channel during Eid al-Fitr.?The song quickly gained immense popularity, amassing over 28 million views and becoming a viral sensation across Pakistan and India.

However, the euphoria was short-lived as YouTube swiftly took down the song due to copyright claims, prompting disappointment among Khan’s followers but relief among established figures in the Pakistani music industry.

Khan, who has garnered both acclaim and criticism for his unorthodox approach to music, took to his YouTube channel to announce the restoration of ‘Bado Badi’ after successfully appealing the copyright strike. Expressing his joy at the song’s return, Khan lamented that his happiness was short-lived as another copyright strike led to its removal yet again.

In a video statement addressing his fans and detractors alike, Khan voiced frustration over what he perceives as opposition from prominent singers, anchors, YouTubers, and models. He asserted his determination to continue his singing career despite the challenges, emphasizing his independence from corporate sponsorship in producing his music.

“I have invested eight years of hard work to establish myself in this industry,” Khan asserted defiantly. “I will not be deterred by those who seek to silence me.”

The controversy surrounding ‘Bado Badi’ revolves around its rendition of the classic Punjabi song ‘Akh Lari Bado Badi,’ originally sung by the legendary Noor Jehan for the 1973 Pakistani film ‘Banarasi Thug.’ Khan’s version, while popular among younger audiences, has sparked debates over artistic integrity and copyright compliance.