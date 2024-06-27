Delayed payments lead to violent protests in Toba Tek Singh

Delays in payments from the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) caused tempers to flare among women, resulting in a violent altercation in Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh. According to the 24NewsHD TV channel, both men and women attacked police officers deployed at the centre of BISP payment. Constable Talha Rehan who was stationed at the centre was severely injured and a female constable was also pushed during the commotion. Additionally, suspect Shah Nawaz sustained injuries in a clash with the police officers at the centre. The Pir Mehal police have registered a case against thirteen individuals and started investigations into the incident.