Faisal Edhi announces rally against load shedding in Karachi

Abdul Sattar Edhi’s son Faisal Edhi has announced the launching of the Liyari Bachao movement which will hold a rally against the load-shedding of electricity on June 30 in Karachi.

Faisal Edhi announced the rally will be taken out from Chaki Wara to Karachi Press Club.

Faisal Edhi said in the current heat wave, people are dying due to load shedding of electricity.

He said during the recent heat wave, 568 dead bodies have been brought to cold storage in Edhi centres.

Faisal Edhi appealed to the masses to participate in the Lyari Bachao movement rally to get their rights.