Parvez Elahi granted exemption from court appearance

Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi filed an application with the anti-corruption court on Thursday requesting exemption from appearance in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitments case.

Duty Judge Arshad Bhutta of the anti-corruption court, who presided over the hearing, learned that Parvez Elahi could not attend the proceedings due to illness.

His legal representative submitted a request for his absence from the hearing along with a medical certificate, citing his health condition.

Through the application, Parvez Elahi informed the court that his doctors had prescribed him complete bed rest due to an unhealed fractured rib and underlying cardiovascular problems.

The judge, before adjourning the hearing, ordered Parvez Elahi and other accused persons to appear on next hearing on July 8 for indictment.