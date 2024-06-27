Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to common man: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the government had taken historic measures in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year to provide maximum relief to the common man.

He was talking to a delegation of young parliamentarians, which called on him at the PM House.

The delegation included members of National Assembly Raja Usama Sarwar, Barrister Aqeel Malik, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, Ahmed Ateeq Anwar, Nousheen Iftikhar, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Muhammad Usman Awaisi, Ammar Ahmed Khan Leghari, Dr Shaista Khan, Zainab Baloch, Saad Waseem and Shahid Usman.

The prime minister told the MNAs that Allah Almighty had given them a great opportunity to serve the people. He hoped that they would work diligently for the country’s development and prosperity, and public welfare.

The government, he said, would distribute laptops among the efficient and talented students. “The government has set aside an amount of Rs 100 billion in the budget to promote the Information Technology sector, which is a historic step.”

Similarly, he said, the government had also allocated funds for the skills development and the sports sector. It was also working on several projects for skills development of the youth and to create maximum employment opportunities for them, he added.

PM Shehbaz said the government was taking steps to reduce burden on the national exchequer by privatizing the state-owned enterprises and bringing reforms in the public departments.

He also expressed his government’s resolve to continue the diplomatic and moral support of the oppressed Muslims of Palestine.

During the meeting, matters of the relevant constituencies and overall political situation of the country also came under discussion.