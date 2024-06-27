Briefing held on flood preparedness for monsoon

Senator Shahadat Awan chaired the inaugural session of the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources convened at Parliament House on Thursday to receive a comprehensive briefing from the Chairman of the Federal Flood Commission on the Flood Protection Plan and Preparedness of the commission for the forthcoming monsoon season and its potential impacts.

The meeting was attended by Senators Faisal Saleem Rahman, Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Poonjo Bheel, Hidayattullah Khan, and Senator Khalil Tahir. Later, Federal Minister for Water Resources Senator Musadik Malik joined the proceedings as well. The Committee Chair expressed disappointment at the absence of ministry officials, emphasizing the importance of their presence during such crucial times of the monsoon

The Committee while highlighting the onset of the monsoon season, stressed upon the proactive nature of their meeting, aimed at preemptive measures. Senator Humayun Mohmand underscored the significance of managing water flows from Tarbela, stressing the annual deadline of August 20 for reservoir levels.

In response, officials outlined protocols for managing floodwaters through Tarbela, including controlled releases during heavy rainfall. The Committee sought a ten-year performance report from the Chairman of the Federal Flood Commission. Concerns were raised about the ongoing damage to Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD) One and Two, with suspicions of irregularities by WAPDA prompting a demand for a detailed report. Regarding the cause of floods in Kalam, it observed that the encroachment in the affected areas were the prime reason for the same. The Committee reiterated that eradication of encroachments was under federal jurisdiction, with satellite data requested to identify affected zones, as directed by the Supreme Court in its decision in Marvi Memon case. Discussions also touched upon the funding for the commissions, with scrutiny over the allocation of the same in previous years.